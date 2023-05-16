An 80-year-old antibiotic returns to the center of interest in the era of drug-resistant bacteria

Sometimes they come back, even among medicines. An antibiotic developed nearly 80 years ago, then abandoned and forgotten, could offer exciting new solutions, this time to the emerging threat of drug-resistant superbugs. Related research was published in PLOS biology.

Half of the drugs that fight bacteria today are variants of compounds discovered nearly a century ago, during the “golden age” of antibiotics. One of them, called streptotrichinawas isolated in the 1940s and has attracted attention for its potential in treating infections caused by so-called gram-negative bacteria.

Unlike gram-positive bacteria, these microbes lack a robust cell wall, which many antibiotics are able to identify and target. Finding alternatives has been one of the big challenges for the pharmaceutical industry. In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a list of the most dangerous and drug-resistant pathogens. Most were gram-negative bacteria.

Despite its potential to kill bacteria, streptotriquine did not make the list. It was found to be too toxic to human kidney health in an initial study and was subsequently covered up in the scientific literature.

Harvard University pathologist James Kirby and his colleagues are now resurrecting it, exploring its potential under a new name: nourseothricin.

“With the emergence of multidrug-resistant pathogens, for which there are few, if any, active antibiotics available to treat, the time has come to revisit and explore the potential of what we have previously overlooked,” Kirby told ScienceAlert.

Nourseothricin is a natural product produced by soil bacteria that are gram-positive. It is actually a mixture of antibiotics, which are given individual names such as streptotrichin F (SF) and streptotrichin D (SD).

While nourseothricin and S-D show toxic effects on kidney cells in the laboratory, Kirby and his colleagues have now determined that this is not the case for S-F. This compound is still very effective at killing drug-resistant gram-negative bacteria, but nontoxic concentrations can be obtained.

In mouse models, SF was able to kill a strain of bacteria that proved resistant to a number of existing drugs, all with little or no toxicity.

“Soil-dwelling bacteria, in an effort to maintain their territory, have figured out, through eons of evolution, how to produce antibiotics that can penetrate the armor of gram-negative bacteria. Streptothricins are one of the results of this ongoing arms race,” Kirby said.

“These compounds offer a unique solution for penetrating the defense mechanisms of gram-negative pathogens.”

The precise details of streptotrichin’s attack are not yet clear, but it appears that the antibiotic binds to gram-negative bacteria and disrupts their protein production mechanisms in a different way from other drugs.

If researchers can figure out how, it could help them develop a whole new class of drugs for bacteria that have so far proven highly resistant.

Kirby and his colleagues have already begun investigating how to boost naturally occurring streptotrichinas, such as SF, to function even better as killer superbugs.

According to Kirby, “a resurgence of interest in this historically significant but long-forgotten class of antibiotics is expected.”



