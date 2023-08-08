An AI model predicts the primary source of the cancer. « Medicine in the Library

An AI model predicts the primary source of the cancer.

The researchers of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have created an AI-powered tool that uses tumor gene sequencing data to predict the primary source of a patient’s cancer. The study, published in Nature Medicinesuggests that this predictive tool, called OncoNPC, could help guide cancer treatment and improve outcomes in hard-to-diagnose cases.

To build the model, the researchers trained and validated a machine learning classifier using the medical records of 36,445 patients with primary cancers. OncoNPC, short for Oncology NGS-based Primary cancer type Classifier, accurately predicted the origin of approximately 80% of tumors with known types, including metastatic tumors, using a subset of cases that were not used as training data .

OncoNPC is a clinical decision support software for the treatment of solid tumors. Its operation is based on the analysis of the genetic characteristics of a patient’s tumor and on the comparison with a vast database of scientific information regarding tumor therapy. In this way, OncoNPC provides personalized recommendations for the treatment of a patient’s tumor.

The tool has so far been studied using retrospective data only. To determine if it could improve outcomes for patients, it would need to be tested in a clinical trial.

Read abstract of the article:

Machine learning for genetics-based classification and treatment response prediction in cancer of unknown primary.

Moon I, LoPiccolo J, Baca SC, et al.

Nature Medicine. 2023. two: 10.1038/s41591-023-02482-6

Source: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

