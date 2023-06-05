an AI shows symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis

Facebook

Published 05/06/2023

PortrAIts is the name of an open air exhibit made up of portraits created thanks to Artificial Intelligence. The goal is to reveal to the general public the difficulties that a patient of Multiple sclerosis must face in daily life, accusing symptoms such as memory loss, spasms that shake the body, fatigue and blurred vision.

The symptoms of #sclerosimultipla they are very often invisible. With the help of an artificial intelligence we put them on display. Discover PortrAIts!

?? https://t.co/iA2BDZvj2Y#Aism #worldmsday #unveilingMS #intelligenzaificial pic.twitter.com/5Id4wffW8K — AISM – Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (@aism_nazionale) May 30, 2023

Multiple sclerosis causes a disabling condition but through symptoms that are often invisible and incomprehensible to those who do not suffer from them, for this reason PortrAIts proposes them again through strong and significant images such as those of an intertwined tongue, an arm that becomes a piece of ice, a head that catches fire from burning.

PortrAIts was born from the personal experiences of 10 people with Multiple Sclerosis who made their own intimate and personal stories available, their words were reworked by a generative model and by communication professionals to render as faithfully as possible an experience that is generally difficult to communicate.

At the basis of the project there is an initiative of theAISM (Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association), in the belief that PortrAIts can provide an important contribution to raising awareness among citizens, showing the quality of life of the sick and emphasizing the importance of scientific research dedicated to more advanced therapies and treatments.

The exhibition was inaugurated on 30 May on the occasion of World Multiple Sclerosis Day. It will be visible in Rome in Piazza San Silvestro and in Milan in Via Dante until 6 May. Alternatively, it is possible to view the images of all the works created for the initiative directly online via the Portraitsm.it website.