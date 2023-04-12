It clarifies the role of the immune system in the risk of developing metastases

A study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences analyzed the prognostic and predictive potential of ARIADNE, a transcriptomic test for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) developed by researchers at the Center for Complexity and Biosystems of the University of Milan and marketed by the spinoff Complexdata. The study was conducted by Caterina La Porta, professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences and Policies, and by Stefano Zapperi, professor in the “Aldo Pontremoli” Physics Department at the State University of Milan. Their findings have the potential to change the way TNBC is diagnosed and treated in the future.

TNBC is a highly invasive and heterogeneous subtype of breast cancer that often has a high recurrence rate and poor outcome. The study found that ARIADNE is more effective than other indicators … (Continue) read the 2nd page









Keywords | breast, cancer, metastases,