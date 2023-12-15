An alliance and a manifesto for the fight against Alzheimer’s in Italy – Healthcare

An alliance to fight Alzheimer’s in Italy: held in Naples on 16 and 17 December conference “United against Alzheimer’s”, in the presence of Ministers Bernini, Schillaci and Tajani, the Mayor of Naples and the President of the Campania Region, will see the participation of political, scientific, technical interlocutors and voluntary associations to sign a manifesto of common commitment to bring concrete solutions within the current legislature and to focus on the objectives and actions necessary to respond to the historical challenges posed by the pathology to society and the healthcare system. The initiative is organized by the Parliamentary Intergroup for Neurosciences and Alzheimer’s.

In Italy there are estimated to be around 1,200,000 cases of dementia, of which around 700,000 are Alzheimer’s. Due to the aging process of the population, estimates predict a significant increase in the disease between now and the next few decades.

Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death among those over 65 in Western Europe and one of the leading causes of disability in the over 60 population worldwide.

It is necessary to “reflect – say the organizers – on how to make the Health and Social Service ready to welcome future innovations and guarantee fairness and timely access to services and the next treatment opportunities for Italian citizens. The priorities are clear: from the urgency of an update of the diagnostic-therapeutic and healthcare pathways in all regions of the country, in particular in light of the new physiognomy of the NHS designed by the PNRR, the need to strengthen the diagnostic equipment, the infrastructure of the centers and the increase in staff in the area to guarantee early diagnosis and treatment, as well as the refinancing of the Alzheimer’s Fund, expiring this year, and the updating of the National Dementia Plan and the National Prevention Plan, then fully implementing the legislative framework already existing in the field of caregivers family members, recognizing this role with specific protections and welfare tools”, concludes the note.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA