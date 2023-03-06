Home Health An alternative drug to statins for high cholesterol. « Medicine in the Library
Drugs known as statins are the first choice treatment for high cholesterol, but millions of people who can’t or won’t take those pills because of the side effects may have another option.

The researchers conducted a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study involving patients who were unable or unwilling to take statins due to unacceptable adverse effects (“statin-intolerant” patients) and had, or were at high risk of cardiovascular disease (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT02993406).
The publication in the magazine “NEJM“.

CONCLUSIONS: Among statin-intolerant patients, bempedoic acid treatment was associated with a lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke, or coronary revascularization).

Download and read the full text of the article:
Bempedoic Acid and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Statin-Intolerant Patients
Steven E. Nissen, M.D., A. Michael Lincoff, M.D., Danielle Brennan, M.S., Kausik K. Ray, M.D., Denise Mason, B.S.N., John J.P. Kastelein, M.D., Paul D. Thompson, M.D., Peter Libby, M.D., Leslie Cho, M.D., Jorge Plutzky, M.D., Harold E. Bays, M.D., Patrick M. Moriarty, M.D., et al., for the CLEAR Outcomes Investigators
NEJM March 4, 2023 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2215024

ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT02993406.

