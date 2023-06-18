An American study helps to understand the biological causes of major depression

Glycine (a common amino acid) can provide a “slow down” signal to the brain, possibly contributing to major depression, anxiety and other mood disorders in some people. This is claimed by scientists from the Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology. The discovery was published in the journal Science. This study could improve understanding of the biological causes of major depression and accelerate efforts to develop new, faster-acting drugs for such difficult-to-treat mood disorders. This was stated by neuroscientist Kirill Martemyanov, author of the study. Even if the results of the study are encouraging, it is too early to talk about new therapies. “Most medications for people with depression take weeks to kick in, if at all. New and better options are really needed,” said Martemyanov, who chairs the neuroscience department at the Jupiter institute.

Major depression is a growing emergency. The numbers have increased in recent years, particularly among young adults. The number of suicides and medical expenses have grown. A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021 estimated the economic burden at $326 billion annually in the United States. “How do sensors on brain cells receive and transmit signals in the cells?”. Therein lies the key to understanding vision, pain, memory, behavior and perhaps much more, Martemyanov suspected.

In 2018, Martemyanov’s team found that the new receptor was involved in stress-induced depression. If the mice did not have the gene for the receptor (GPR158) they proved to be very resistant to chronic stress. This offered strong evidence that GPR158 could be a therapeutic target.

What sent the signal? A breakthrough came in 2021 when his team solved the structure of the GPR158. The GPR158 receptor looked like a microscopic clamp with a compartment, similar to something they’d seen in bacteria, not human cells. “Usually receptors like GPR158, known as G protein-coupled receptors, bind to G proteins. This receptor bound to an RGS protein, which is a protein that has the opposite effect of activation,” Thibaut Laboute explained. researcher of Martemyanov’s group and first author of the study.

“Scientists have been cataloging the role of cell receptors and their signaling partners for decades. Those that don’t yet have known signalers, such as GPR158, have been dubbed “orphan receptors.” The discovery means that GPR158 is no longer an orphaned receptor,” Laboute said.

The study team renamed it mGlyR (metabotropic glycine receptor). “An orphaned receptor is a challenge. You want to understand how it works,” Laboute explained again. “What makes me really excited about this discovery is that it could be important for people’s lives. That’s what gets me up in the morning.”

Laaboute and Martemyanov are featured as inventors in a patent application describing methods for studying the activity of GPR158. Martemyanov is a co-founder of Blueshield Therapeutics, a startup researching GPR158 developments. Glycine itself is sold as a dietary supplement classified as a mood enhancer. It is a basic building block of proteins and affects many different cell types, sometimes in complex ways.

In some cells it sends signals to slow down, while in other types of cells it sends excitatory signals. Some studies have linked glycine to the growth of invasive prostate cancer. More research is needed to understand how the body maintains the right balance of mGlyR receptors and how brain cell activity is affected. He intends to keep doing it. “We desperately need new treatments for depression – concluded Martemyanov -. If we can target this with something specific, it makes sense that it might help. We’re working on it now.”