An anticancer drug selectively kills cancer cells in a preclinical study. « Medicine in the Library

An anticancer drug selectively kills cancer cells in a preclinical study.

In a preclinical study, City of Hope researchers demonstrated how a new cancer drug was able to kill the cells of all solid tumors tested, while leaving healthy cells unaffected. The drug, which targets a protein previously thought to be ‘uncontrollable’, is now being tested on a small number of patients in one phase 1 clinical trial.

The anticancer drug AOH1996 it targets a carcinogenic variant of a protein called proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA).

PCNA is involved in DNA synthesis and repair, but a cancer-associated form of PCNA can drive cancer cell growth, making it an attractive target for anticancer therapies.

Researchers tested AOH1996 in over 70 cancer cell lines and several normal control cells, finding that it selectively kills cancer cells by disrupting their normal cellular reproductive cycle. AOH1996 was found to be effective in lab-grown cells derived from several types of cancer including breast, prostate, brain, ovarian and lung cancers.

The drug stopped cells with damaged DNA from dividing and making copies of the faulty DNA, thus leading to cell death (apoptosis) in the cancer cells, but it did not stop the reproductive cycle of healthy stem cells.

Small molecule targeting of transcription-replication conflict for selective chemotherapy

Long Gu, Min Li, Caroline M. Li, Pouya Haratipour,… et al.

Cell Chemical Biology Published: August 01, 2023 DOI:

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05227326

