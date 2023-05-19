AN ANTIDOTE FOR PHALLOID AMANITA? Diet

A substance could nullify the effects of the mushroom

90% of people who die from mushroom poisoning are victims of the phalloid fly agaric. It is an extremely poisonous mushroom that resembles other edible mushrooms. The combination of the two factors explains the high prevalence of poisoning due to it.

The main toxin is the alpha-amanitin peptide, which causes kidney and liver failure. However, a team of researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in China, in collaboration with Australian colleagues, may have found a way to nullify the effects of the mushroom thanks to a dye used up to now as a tracer for diagnostic imaging.

The research, published in Nature Communications, is signed by chemists Guohui Wan and Qiaoping Wang, and focuses on the possible benefits of indocyanine green, capable of blocking the toxic effects of alpha-amanitin.

