Anxiety is a very common disorder and comes with different symptoms. While some are common in most people, others are little known, like the one we’re going to tell you about.

When it comes to anxiety, it is always good to make a distinction between the emotional state which, although unpleasant, is part of the reality of each of us and the pathological disorder which ends up affecting everyday life.

Anxiety itself is an absolutely normal emotion – such as fear or anger – which is activated in response to external stimuli, ensuring our survival. However, if anxiety negatively affects a person’s psychological well-being by bringing only unpleasant feelings to the surface, we are dealing with a pathology.

The anxiety disorder it is widespread among the population and cases are constantly increasing, especially among the youngest, together with depression. Finding a specific cause is often difficult, and negative feelings could be linked to multiple elements, such as fear for the future. The pathology could also be determined by hereditary factors, as demonstrated by some genetic or biological investigations. Anxiety manifests itself with various symptoms: among the most common, a constant restlessness and internal tension stand out, but also the fear of losing control of oneself or even of dying.

What Happens to People with Anxiety Disorders?

Anxious people tend to worrying excessively about what might happen, have an easily irritated attitude and have difficulty relaxing. The pathology is also linked to sleep and memory disturbances and the inability to concentrate. Then there are symptoms such as dizziness, breathing problems, chest pain, tremors and muscle tension, various tingling sensations and hot or cold flashes. These are only the most common signs, which affect most individuals suffering from pathological anxiety.

In more recent times attention around anxiety and other psychological disorders has increased significantly, thanks to the greater importance given to the topic of mental health. However, there are several symptoms related to the disease that continue to be ignored by many people. For example, few people know that anxiety can “freeze” the fingers and toes, making them particularly cold. In this article we will focus on an almost unknown symptom, namely depersonalization.

Depersonalization: what it is and what happens

Dr. Annalisa Pellegrino talked about it in the video we offer you. As explained by the psychologist and psychotherapist, the term depersonalization refers to the feeling of feeling detached from one’s own person. “It’s as if you, rather than living inside, observe yourself living from the outside. As if you were an outside observer of your life” said the expert. Those who suffer from this symptom feel as if they are watching the film of their own life from an external perspective.

The depersonalizationtherefore, it involves feeling separated from one’s body and besides being connected to anxiety it is a typical symptom of depression and panic attacks. Knowing this alarm bell is essential to be able to face it with awareness: many patients, in fact, when they feel certain sensations and are unable to give a name to what they feel, end up believing that they have completely lost their reason.

