An app to help our mental health arrives in stores | The wellness revolution

Mental help just a click away: here’s how it works.

Often, when it comes to relying on therapy, we encounter numerous obstacles: what if the answer was just a click away?

In an era marked by complexity and challenges in every aspect of daily life, mental health emerges as one of the priorities often overlooked of our society.

Many individuals warn the need for psychological support to face adversity but just as many barriers prevent them from undertaking a serious path of psychotherapy. High costs, prejudices, fear and resistance to change these are just some of the reasons that hinder access to psychological help.

However, a quiet revolution is emerging in the field of mental health through the use of innovative technologies as demonstrated by the Apple Health application.

The power of Apple Health for mental health

Apple Health offers a virtual guide to monitor and improve your mental well-being. Available on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, the app allows users to record your emotions and moods, analyzing the factors that influence mental health. There awareness the first weapon against the demons of the mind, becomes more accessible through this virtual resource. Using the app is simple and accessible to anyone who owns an Apple device running iOS 17 or later version.

After opening the application, simply navigate to the “Mental Wellbeing” section and select the relevant options. In a few steps, the user can get an overall picture of your psychological state, with detailed explanations of the meaning of the emotions and mood recorded. A key aspect is the distinction between emotions, sensations of the moment, and mood, representation of the psychological experiences of an entire day. The flexibility of the app allows users to record emotions and moods multiple times throughout the day, without any defined limit. Apple Health allows you to monitor various aspects of your daily mood.

A private and secure reality, managed by ourselves

A common concern when it comes to monitoring mental health is data confidentiality. Apple Health addresses this concern by ensuring that all data associated with mood and emotion tracking is encrypted on the individual device. This security aims to protect sensitive information, while users retain complete control over what to share. No data is shared without the user’s explicit consent.

The ability to access virtual mental health guidance is a significant step forward in how we deal with everyday psychological challenges. Apple Health offers not only a tool to monitor and understand your emotions, but also a way to gain statistical insights into overall mental well-being. While not a substitute for a real therapy journey, the flexibility, accessibility and emphasis on privacy make this application a valuable resource for those trying to take care of their mental health.

