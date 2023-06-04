“An apple a day keeps the doctor away”, but only if you eat it like this: the properties of the fruit are preserved with the ‘right bite’

Find out how to eat an apple correctly to preserve its beneficial properties. This way you will avoid wasting its nutrients.

The mela, or the most widespread fruit in society and the one that has entered our daily lives as a routine. A person who follows a healthy diet never misses the opportunity to enjoy one: tasty and also excellent for preparing the best desserts. The famous phrase “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” reflects the importance of this fruit in promoting health salute.

Yet, not everyone knows that the way an apple is eaten can influence the conservation of its precious properties. According to experts, the ‘right bite’ is essential to make the most of his nutritional benefits. In this article, we’ll explore the reasons behind this statement and find out how to best enjoy an apple to reap all of its health benefits.

The right way to eat an apple

The right procedure for eating an apple is central to ensuring that our body is able to properly assimilate its nutrients. If we’re used to eating it from above, we need to make a change in our habits. In fact we should start consuming it starting from the bottom, so as not to waste even a small part of this fruit. By doing this you can taste the whole fruit making sure its precious nutritional properties are not lost.

Another element to take into consideration if you intend to enjoy an apple correctly is don’t throw away the peel. In this way we will be able to enjoy the nutrients contained in it. In particular vitamins, minerals and fibers, which are essential for our body. In summary, eating an apple from below allows us to savor every part of it, including the peel, making the most of its benefits.

Also, we must not forget that it food waste it is an extremely inadvisable practice both from an economic and an environmental point of view. Every time we waste food, we are contributing to excessive consumption of resources, such as water and energy, used to produce that food.

Consuming the whole apple, enjoying every part, is a way to reduce food waste and do our part to preserve the environment. So next time you grab one of these fruits to eat, remember to start at the bottom and work your way up. That way you could actually keep the doctor away from you and have impeccable health.