According to a popular saying, one of the most famous ever, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But the experts would debunk this myth: the truth comes out, a sensational reason.

How many times has the saying been heard “apple a day keeps the doctor away”? It is one of most popular sayings ever, handed down from generation to generation. According to popular wisdom the mela is a miraculous fruit with which to guarantee health and longevity: one of the main advantages of this fruit is the fact that it has many antioxidant properties.

According to many studies, eating apples would improve the lipid metabolismwhich deals with the digestion of fats and also yes would increase resistance to insulin and the gastro-intestinal system in general would find a new balance. It was recently revealed whether an apple a day is really that good for you.

Apples, one a day panacea for health? Check the truth

If apples are among the most popular fruits, both for their benefits and for their taste, there are those who would have tried if one really improves health. It is usually eaten alone as breaks fame, but also cut into slices in fruit salads as well as it is used to cook delicious desserts such as biscuits and cakes.

The Department of Pharmacy in Professor Ritieni’s Food Chemistry Laboratories has published a study in the journal Antioxidants in which it has truth to the popular saying.

In particular, it has been underlined that there are different varieties and crops. Research has revealed only positive characteristics relating to the apple and for this reason it is essential don’t limit yourself to one day. Two apples it would be the perfect number to ensure longevity: but these shouldn’t be eaten consecutively, but spaced out over the 24 hours.

In this way you will make full use of its intrinsic beneficial properties in this fruit. However, it is important to remember to vary in terms of fruit, preferring those that are in season.

In general it is worth having as varied a diet as possible to be able not only to bring benefits to health, but also to the taste since the palate also wants its part and eating the same things over and over can be really monotonous.