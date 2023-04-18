An apple a day really keeps the doctor away, that’s why it’s the truth

Eat healthy it has always been recommended by all doctors, so that you can have one adequate lifestyle to face our days, and among the foods that cannot be missing we can certainly include both vegetables and fruit.

In particular there is a fruit that is also the protagonist of a way of saying very famous, that is “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”which apparently hides a kernel of truth, as demonstrated by several studies on beneficial properties of apple.

So let’s see 10 specific benefits for those who eat an apple a day.

An apple a day, that’s why it’s good for our body

Let’s start with the first fibrea substance present in the apple which is a lot useful for our intestinesin fact, for example, they facilitate the digestion and prevent the constipation. Well, an apple typically contains approx 5 grams of fiberi.e. the 20% of the daily goal of fiber recommended (ie 25 grams).

Furthermore, a study has shown that eat apples every day it can also help lower cholesterolin particular 2 apples a day according to this research, and furthermore according to another study apples could also lead to a lower risk of deathspecifically for heart disease e cancer.

The apple is also one of the first foods useful for the weaningprotecting it stomach and theintestine of newborns and with a calming and relaxing effect. In addition, a study has shown that higher consumption of apples can be associated with a lower risk of developing diabetesspecifically that of type 2.

Other benefits of an apple or more a day

Another beneficial property of apples is associated with its own antioxidant called quercetineffective inlower inflammation in the body, but it is also useful to know that an apple contains the 14% of the daily requirement of vitamin Cin order to keep the immune system thanks to this fruit.

Also the antioxidants, vitamins and polyphenols present in apples are able to bring numerous skin benefitsfor example they can counter theaging of skin cells, fight theacne and impurities, stimulate the production of collagen and inhibit the formation of staines.

The apple also contains i flavonoidsa substance capable of lowering blood pressure, therefore also useful for fight hypertension. Finally this fruit turns out to be very useful for losing weightIndeed, several studies have shown that consuming from 240 to 720 grams of apple or apple juice per day can aid in weight loss.

