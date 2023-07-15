an architect indicted for three of the 11 murders of Gilgo Beach- breaking latest news

The alleged serial killer of Gilgo Beach was arrested Thursday night, the beach on Long Island just an hour from Manhattan where – between 2010 and 2011 – the remains of eleven bodies were found: nine young women, mostly prostitutes , but also a man and a little girl. Architect Rex Heuermann, 59, a nearby resident and owner of a Manhattan studio, has been indicted in the deaths of three women, is suspected in a fourth, but authorities believe it unlikely he could be responsible for them all the murders.

The mystery had emerged in 2010, together with the body of one of the victims found in that strip of sand overlooking the Atlantic and bordered by the Ocean Parkway: here, in December 2010, during a patrol with his police dog, an agent had found the body of Melissa Barthelemy, a prostitute who disappeared the year before. Two days later, authorities found the remains of three more women. Later that year, the same beach returned the body of Valerie Mack, a 24-year-old mother from New Jersey who supported herself by working as an escort and who had disappeared twenty ‘years ago.

In the following months, six other bodies were then found: four women, a man and a two-year-old girl killed along with her mother, all still unsolved mysteries. The case had terrified residents and generated enormous media attention, culminating in 2020 with a Netflix film, Lost Girls, which had rekindled the light on a mystery that the police had never abandoned: for a decade numerous local police detectives, State and federal governments had taken turns tracking the serial killer, without success.

Until in March 2022, immediately after the formation of a new task force, investigators discovered that the architect Rex Heuermann – already under observation along with other men who lived in an area of ​​Massapequa Park from which several phone calls to women killed—had a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup like the one a witness spotted in the driveway of one of the victims shortly before she disappeared. From that moment the agents have further narrowed the circle, knotted the threads, tried to put together all the clues that could lead back to that man who – according to those who knew him – had always lived a private life, far from the radar.

Heuermann – who has a wife, a daughter and a stepson – was an “ordinary” man, a commuter who went to Massapequa Park station every morning in a jacket, tie and briefcase, returning home in the evening. “He looked like nothing more than a businessman,” say the neighbors now. According to the prosecution, he was framed by a belt with initials found around one of the victims, as well as the traces left by the cheap cell phones he used to contact the women shortly before their disappearance, often calling from an area close to home or to his office on 36th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan: from here he had also contacted Barthelemy’s sister, Amanda, in July 2009, asking her if she thought he would ever see her again.

A confirmation was also provided by the DNA tests carried out: his, taken by an agent on the crust of a pizza, would be compatible with that found on one of the corpses; that of his wife, who was abroad at the time of the three murders, was taken from bottles found in the household garbage and would be compatible with hair found on one of the tarpaulins in which the bodies were wrapped.

In recent months Heuermann had begun to feel breathing down his neck and “obsessively” searched the Internet for news of the Gilgo Beach murders and the names of some of the women, listened to podcasts about the case and watched documentaries. This was how he confirmed the suspicions of the investigators, who indicted him on Friday for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello and Megan Waterman, who disappeared between 2009 and 2020 and whose bodies were found in the sand of Gilgo Beach in a few hundred meters from each other, wrapped in camouflage hunting bags.

All three were in their twenties and worked as escorts, as was Maureen Brainard-Barnes, a 25-year-old who disappeared in 2007 and was found not far away, buried in a similar way: Heuermann has not yet been charged for her death, but – wrote l Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Allen Bode — given his modus operandi — is considered the prime suspect. “Rex Heuermann is a demon who walks among us, a predator who ruins families,” said County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, specifying that investigators have always been convinced they could solve the case.

At his home, a rundown red house in Massapequa Park, just twenty minutes away from Gilgo Beach, where he has lived since he was a child, the agents found licenses for 92 guns, child pornography images, sadistic internet searches. On Friday Heuermann appeared in court in handcuffs, spoke in a low voice, identified himself, but pleaded not guilty. Given “the extreme viciousness of the charges,” Judge Richard Ambro explained, he was not granted bail.

“I didn’t think they would ever find this person,” commented Barthelemy’s cousin Amy Brotz after the authorities’ announcement, feeling something very close to a sense of closure for this painful story. “We are happy to see that the case progresses,” said John Ray, attorney for the families of two other identified victims, Shannan Gilbert and Jessica Taylor. Just the disappearance of Gilbert, a prostitute who vanished into thin air in 2010, had triggered the search that led to the discovery of Barthelemy’s body, and then of the other ten victims of Gilgo Beach. However, those responsible for their deaths have not yet been found.