An army of toy soldiers against the disease: when the tumor strikes the mother

The sixth edition of the #alfiancodelcoraggio contest is in full swing. The jury has in fact selected the 10 semi-finalist stories of the literary contest reserved for men and boys to tell their experience next to a patient with cancer. There is time now until June 8 for anyone who wants to help choose the three finalists from whom the winning story will then be elected by the jury, destined to become a short film (it is possible to express one’s preference by reading the stories on the contest sitevoting up to a maximum of three among the ten semi-finalists).