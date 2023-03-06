The software reduced the workload by 30% and increased the detection rate by 13%. During tests in Hungary he recognized 22 tumors that radiologists missed.

It happens inside the Bács-Kiskun County Hospital near Budapest. The radiologist Eva Ambrózay look at a mammogram, his colleagues said there is no sign of cancer, yet thereartificial intelligence (AI) drew two red circles. As explained by the New York Times, this case is not isolated. Doctors have found that AI can see the principles of breast cancer better than humans

Il National Cancer Institute estimated that about the 20% of tumors is not recognized during one screening mammografico. Timing, however, is essential if we are talking about this type of pathology. And this is how new technology can become a useful ally. It will not replace doctors, but it is possible that in the near future a patient will choose the clinic on a new parameter. As she said László Tabár, one of Europe’s leading mammography educators: “I’m dreaming of the day when women will go to a breast cancer center and ask: “Do you use artificial intelligence or not?“.

Artificial intelligence applied to medicine

Hungary is one of the most important testing grounds for experimentation with new screening technologies for breast cancer. Artificial intelligence systems have already been tested in 2021 and now they are collaborating with doctors to detect cancer. More studies will be needed, AI needs to be tested to see if it can recognize more complex forms of breast cancer, reduce false positives and produce accurate results on women of all ages, ethnicities and body shapes. But the first results are encouraging. Dr. Ambrózay explained to the New York Times that she was initially skeptical of the new technology, but then “I was quickly won over.” And in fact after taking out the X-ray of a woman with a small tumor she said “here the artificial intelligence saw something, which seemed to appear out of nowhere”. They didn’t even notice the tumor.

Artificial intelligence applied to medicine has long been a debated topic that divides skeptics and prophets who talk about the end of human work. In 2017, Geoff Hinton, an artificial intelligence researcher, told the New Yorker that the technology would replace radiologists in five years. “I think if you work as a radiologist, you are like Willy Il Coyote in the cartoon. You’re already over the edge of the cliff, but you haven’t looked down yet. There is no ground underneath”. That’s not quite the case, AI can be an excellent helper for now, but there is still a need for human doctors who interpret, verify and systematize the results it produces.

How AI that recognizes breast cancer works

Peter Kecskemethy, computer scientist, e Tobias Richa machine learning expert, founded Kheiron Medical Technologies, a software company to help detect breast cancer through artificial intelligence. And the first results have shown how the new technology could become a valuable resource for radiologists. Have used more than five millions of historical mammograms of patients with known diagnoses to train artificial intelligence. The reports were provided by Hungarian clinics, argentine and from academic institutions, such as the Emory University.

Not only that, Kheiron Medical Technologies has also taken over 12 radiology to label images and teach AI how to recognize cancer based on different factors. In this way, the technology is able to create a pattern to distinguish mammograms with cancer from normal ones. In a nutshell, starting from a base, he hunts for anomalies. Kecskemethy explained last year that the software was put through its paces with 275,000 cases of breast cancer. The AI ​​read the scans as if it were a radiologist, it reduced the 30% workload, and increased the 13% detection rate.

Tests with patients in Hungary

In 2021 the clinic MaMMa Clinic of Budapest decided to test Kheiron’s technology on its patients. AI has managed to see beyond the human gaze, they have been 22 cases where he identified a tumor which had not been recognized by radiologists. “It’s a huge step forward,” said Dr András Vadászy, the director of MaMMa Klinika, to the New York Times. “If this process saves a life or two, it will be worth it.”

Now other countries will follow the Hungarian example. The Scottish Health Service will apply Kheiron’s AI in six clinics, will also be used in 30 breast cancer screening centers of the English health service. The university hospital of Oulu in Finland, e in Oman a bus will travel to screen using artificial intelligence.