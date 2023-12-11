Home » an autopsy was ordered. What is Sids
Health

an autopsy was ordered. What is Sids

by admin
an autopsy was ordered. What is Sids

Another probable case of white death, cot death or Sids, sudden infant death syndrome. There was nothing that could be done for a 10-day-old baby girl who died last night in Corato in the province of Bari. According to what we understand, the little girl, accompanied by her mother and other relatives, was taken to the emergency room of the Umberto hospital I of Corato when she was already dead and the efforts of doctors and nurses to resuscitate her were useless. The desperation of the little girl’s parents marked the night in the hospital and in Terlizzi, also in the Bari area, where the family lives.

There would be nothing to suggest anything other than a natural death, but the Trani Prosecutor’s Office has nevertheless ordered the seizure of the body: an autopsy will be carried out in the next few days. The carabinieri are investigating the matter, having already interviewed the newborn’s family that same night. No signs of violence were found on the newborn’s body.

According to an initial reconstruction, she was already seen in extreme pain in the crib where she had been placed after being breastfed. No more than 10 minutes had passed since her mother noticed that her little girl was breathing hard. Then the car ride from Terlizzi to the Corato hospital which takes about twenty minutes.

See also  Covid, in Bari off to vaccinations for frail under 16s: first dose even for a twelve year old

You may also like

National pharmaceutical strategy adopted

Christmas, ‘no hugs and kisses’ due to contagious...

Bronchial asthma | Respiratory disease

5 Ways to Include Your Kids in Your...

Covid and flu, when double contagion occurs: the...

Prostate cancer, how do you live afterwards? Problems...

Angel in Quiet Marigold Ointment – ​​for dry...

Apple Launches Journal: A Revolutionary iPhone App for...

New therapies against myelofibrosis, a blood cancer that...

Cancer numbers in Italy in 2023: estimated 395...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy