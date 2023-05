An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was registered at 4.41 off the northwestern coast of Calabriain front of the coasts of Cosenza.

According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had its hypocenter at 266 km deep and epicenter at sea 46 km west of Cosenza. At the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things.