An earthquake wakes up Catania

breaking latest news – A series of earthquakes were recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in the area of ​​Milo, a municipality in the province of Catania on the eastern slopes of Etna. The strongest occurred at 6.44 with a magnitude of 4.0, initially estimated between 3.7 and 4.2.

The shock was also felt in the municipalities of Sant’Alfio, Zafferana Etnea, Santa Venerina, up to Giarre and Riposto, places closest to the sea. The other tremors have a magnitude between 2.2 and 2.8. No reports of damage have reached the fire department’s operating rooms