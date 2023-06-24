An electronic nose for the diagnosis of urinary tumors

The use of the electronic nose (e-Nose) earned Manuela Costantini, a researcher at the Istituto Nazionale Tumori Regina Elena a special mention at the Taobuk Festival SeeSicily in Taormina.

At the XIII edition of the prestigious Taobuk Festival SeeSicily of Taormina the special mention in precision medicine went to Manuela Costantini (photo), young researcher of Urology of theRegina Elena National Cancer Institute (IRE) for the study on the use of the electronic nose (e-Nose) in the diagnosis of urinary tumors.

The results of the study, recently published in the journals Cancers and Biosensor Basel, report the electronic nose analysis of the volatile organic compounds ofurinenamed volatilomaof patients suffering from renal and prostate cancerdemonstrating that the electronic nose is capable of identifying “olfactory molecular fingerprints” specific to the type of urological cancer.

The E-nose used in the study has a small chip of 32 electrochemical sensorsmade up of organic polymers. As the sensors are exposed to the urine sample, the internal polymers swell, causing a change in their electrical resistance. The set of variations of each of the sensors produces a distribution of signals (urine-stamp), which can be identified through recognition algorithms, as a specific olfactory fingerprint.

The method represents a promising test for the early diagnosis of urological malignancies: rapid, non-invasive, repeatable, inexpensive and endowed with high specificity and sensitivity.

Urological tumors are frequent and aggressive. Kidney cancer is the ninth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the population worldwide. Prostate cancer is among the most common cancers in the world, representing the third most diagnosed cancer in the male population. Estimates speak of more than 40 thousand new cases a year in Italy. About one in eight men are likely to get sick in their lifetime. Fortunately, early diagnosis and timely medical intervention are able to reduce the mortality of these neoplasms.

“For the study we enrolled about 500 of our patients suffering from prostate and kidney cancer, who underwent surgery from December 2019 to December 2022 – explains Manuela Costantini -. The control group consisted of 200 healthy subjects. The results turned out to be promising. In fact, for kidney cancer the level of sensitivity of the test, i.e. the ability to identify true positives, was 71.8%, while the level of specificity, i.e. the ability to identify true negatives, was 71.8%. ‘89.4%; for prostate cancer the sensitivity of the test reached 82.7% and the specificity 88.5%”.

“The e-Nose has enormous potential – he underlines Joseph Simon, director of Urology IRE –. From the point of view of the liquid biopsy, in fact, it could be used not only as a screening tool for early diagnosis, but also in the prognostic field to evaluate the effectiveness of surgical or pharmacological treatment, or to predict any recurrences during follow-up ”.

At the SeeSicily Taobuk Festival, top-level scientists and Nobel Prize winners for medicine discussed the latest frontiers of science such as biotechnology and innovative treatment tools based on genetic material and stem cells.

“The awarding of this acknowledgment which rewards our constant commitment to innovation is a source of great pride for us – he points out Gennaro Ciliberto, scientific director IRE –. Now we will have to work even more intensely, expanding the case series and collaborating with other centers to validate the new technology and ensure that this type of investigation can enter clinical practice as soon as possible”.

