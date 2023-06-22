An electronic nose for the early diagnosis of urological tumors – Medicine

An electronic nose for the early diagnosis of urological tumors. It is for the study of this innovative device that Manuela Costantini, young researcher of Urology at the Regina Elena National Cancer Institute (Ire), received the special mention in precision medicine at the 13th edition of the prestigious “Taobuk Festival SeeSicily” in Taormina. The results of the research, recently published in the journals Cancers and Biosensor Basel, report the analysis by means of an electronic nose (e-Nose) of the volatile organic compounds of the urine, called volatilityloma, of patients affected by renal and prostate cancer, demonstrating that the electronic nose is capable of identifying “olfactory molecular fingerprints” specific to the type of urological tumor.

Urological tumors are frequent and aggressive. Kidney cancer is the ninth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the population worldwide. Prostate cancer represents the third most diagnosed tumor in the male population: estimates speak of more than 40,000 new cases a year in Italy, about one in 8 men is likely to get sick in their lifetime. Fortunately, early diagnosis and timely medical intervention are able to reduce the mortality of these neoplasms.

The results of tests on 500 patients with prostate and kidney cancer have proved promising. “In fact – Costantini explained – for kidney cancer, the level of sensitivity of the test, i.e. the ability to identify true positives, was 71.8%, while the level of specificity, i.e. the ability to identify true positives negative, was 89.4%; for prostate cancer the sensitivity of the test reached 82.7% and the specificity 88.5%”.

