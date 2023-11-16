An “engineered” protein has been created to enhance memory

Listen to the audio version of the article

An innovative “chemogenetic” strategy, which combines genetics and chemistry, has made it possible to create a genetically modified protein to enhance memory. This is the Limk1 protein, which has a key role in the processes of memory formation, to which researchers from the Catholic University of Rome and the Gemelli Polyclinic have added a “molecular switch” that turns it on in response to the administration of a drug – rapamycin – an immunosuppressant widely used clinically in organ transplants. The research, published in the journal Science Advances and funded by the Ministry of Education, University and Research, the American Alzheimer’s Association Foundation and the Ministry of Health, could have potential applications for pathologies such as dementia.

« The Limk1 protein has a crucial role in determining the formation of contact points between neurons (dendritic spines) which, by enhancing the transmission of the nervous signal, are crucial in the phenomena of learning and memory, a complex process that involves changes in the synapses , i.e. the bridges between neurons on which the nervous signal travels, especially in the hippocampus, the neural area of ​​memories – explains the coordinator of the study Claudio Grassi, director of the Neuroscience department of the Catholic University – The objective of our study was to make “controllable” is the protein that plays a key role in the maturation of dendritic spines at the synapse level. Being able to control Limk1 through a drug means promoting synaptic plasticity on command and, therefore, the processes that depend on it.”

To obtain the result, the Italian researchers therefore modified the sequence of the Limk1 protein by inserting a molecular switch inside it that allows it to be activated, on command, through the administration of rapamycin”.

Cristian Ripoli, associate professor of Physiology at the Catholic University and first author of the study, explains: «In laboratory animals with age-related cognitive deficits, the use of this engineered Limk1 resulted in a significant improvement in memory. This chemogenetic approach therefore allows us to manipulate the processes of synaptic plasticity and memory in both physiological and pathological conditions. Furthermore, it paves the way for the development of further “engineered” proteins that could revolutionize research and therapy in the field of neurology.”

The next steps will be to verify the effectiveness of this treatment in experimental models of neurodegenerative diseases and validate the use of this technology in humans.

