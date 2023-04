Young people are sick. For real this time. It is not the repetition of the millennial bias that today’s young people “are no longer like they used to be”, because it is believed that they are less committed, less motivated, less respectful of the elderly, who dress badly, take too many risks, etc. Over the past decade, their mental health has progressively deteriorated. And it is increasingly plausible that the cause is social media, i.e. the weather…