There are millions of people around the world who make a serious mistake before going to sleep, a mistake that can also cause many problems for both the mind and the body.

After a stressful working day there is nothing more beautiful than taking a shower, getting on the bed and enjoying a well-deserved rest on your bed with one nice sleep.

Rest well is one of the most important things for the life of a human being, in fact not only sleeping there mind it relaxes and lets go of the accumulated stress by freeing the thoughts, but also the body in this way it has a way of stabilizing the pressure, repairing the tissues, slowing down its functions physiological and the metabolism. On average, people should sleep between 7 and 9 hours a day, unfortunately many make a terrible mistake before going to sleep and it is something that could have very serious consequences in the long run. In addition, for some, even getting out of bed can be stressful, here are the tips to start the day in the best possible way.

Here is the mistake everyone makes before going to sleep

We have already established that to succeed to sleep for a certain period of time it brings enormous benefits to the body and mind, but unfortunately the same does not happen to those who do this big mistake.

READ ALSO: Back to school stress: how to overcome it in a few, very simple steps

The day is now over and after a lot of work you decide to get into bed and relax a bit using it smartphone to watch videos or a movie to fall asleep. Well, there is nothing more wrong! Almost all of us now make this mistake without thinking about the actual consequences. Everyone knows this but no one seems to be able to do without it, but it is well known that, using a smartphone in bed, the time needed to fall asleep.

This happens due to the strong light emitted by these devices, which alters the natural cycle of day and night, confusing the body limiting its production of melatonin.

READ ALSO: How to combat weight during menopause: the surprising remedy

This results in greater difficulty in falling asleep, which over time can cause a type of insomnia that is very difficult to eradicate. So if you care about your own mental health e physics these devices should be used responsibly, as insomnia is very dangerous and being able to sleep well is the basis for living a healthy and balanced life. If you have trouble falling asleep, here is the 4-7-8 technique that is definitely for you.