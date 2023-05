When Ö3 was still colorful and wasn’t served as a pandering fast food for the mass taste, a woman moved the Austrian radio people. Her voice was aimed at the body that needed to be kept alive and well. With her daily exercises, gymnastics and isometrics, Ilse Buck, who was born 100 years ago on May 11, 1923 in Linz, earned the nickname “Vorgymnastin der Nation”.