Despite taking specific therapies, 8 out of 10 people with high cholesterol fail to reach the LDL cholesterol levels recommended by international guidelines, so they have a higher risk of developing a heart attack or stroke. «The accumulation of lipids in the walls of blood vessels, especially those transported by LDL (the lipoproteins considered most harmful) is able to cause inflammation of the arteries, a process known as atherosclerosis” explains Marcellus ArkPast President of the Italian Society for the study of Atherosclerosis (SISA).

«Atherosclerosis determines the formation of plaques, which become complicated and limit the flow of blood to the heart or brain, with consequences that can be fatal in some cases. The evidence is now clear and indisputable: LDL cholesterol is a direct and proven cause of events such as heart attacks, stroke and therefore also of death from ischemic cardiovascular disease. As a result, the latest guidelines from the European Society of Cardiology call for LDL-cholesterol, the so-called bad cholesterol, to be reduced as much as possible in high-risk people.

A new treatment is now available for these patients. The Italian Medicines Agency has in fact approved the bempedoic acid therapy and offixed-dose combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe. The fixed-dose combination is a new treatment that combines two complementary methods of lowering cholesterol into a single once-daily oral tablet, resulting in up to a 38% reduction in LDL cholesterol.

“Bempedoic acid represents a new effective tool in the therapeutic armamentarium especially for patients at higher cardiovascular risk who have not achieved their therapeutic goals despite ongoing lipid-lowering therapies, and for patients intolerant to these therapies” he comments Fulvio Colivicchi, President of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (ANMCO). “This drug has the advantage of being able to be associated with any lipid-lowering therapy, of having a good tolerability profile and of being easily accessible since it can be prescribed by both specialists and general practitioners”.

