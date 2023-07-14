an illness kills Stefania Toniolo at 60 years old

VENETIAN GALLIERA – Mother and daughter said goodbye shortly before at 7.30 on Saturday 8 July. They live next to each other. The drama a few hours later at noon when Ilenia Logarzo on returning home he received no response from his mother. She entered her home and found her lying on the floor unconscious. The intervention of the Suem 118 personnel was useless and was called immediately. Stephanie Toniolo, 60 yearswas already lifeless. A HIGHLANDS as sudden as it was fatal, it didn’t leave her time to ask anyone for help.

THE DRAMA

“Mom didn’t have any pathologies. We said goodbye as always, I saw her as perfectly normal, she didn’t tell me she was unwell, there was nothing that could make us think about what happened », explains Ilenia, her only daughter. At her side is her companion Andrea. Stefania also leaves her brother Primo Giorgio and her sister Elisa. She was well known not only in Galliera Veneta, but also in San Martino di Lupari. With brother and sister she had a beauty salon right in that town. Stefania was currently a housewife. She was involved in volunteering, in particular in the Auser association of San Martino di Lupari.

«A reserved person, but who knew how to relate to everyone, sunny, with a strong and determined character – her daughter recalls – To underline this, precisely the desire to have children. A few days after her birth she lost my brother. She had been advised against other pregnancies, yet she has not given up on her desire for a family. I was born and she after me she tried to have another child, but unfortunately she too this time she had to give up. It wasn’t easy for her, so our relationship was really deep.”

THE MEMORY

Ilenia also remembers her mother as a very creative woman, she knew how to do various useful jobs for the house. She «she sacrificed herself a lot, but in the end she managed, even though she had to go through many difficulties, to build the family she wanted from an early age». A family that five years ago, it was 2018, suffered a profound mourning. The loss of her husband and father due to an illness that lasted a year and a half. Giovanni Logarzo was 58 years old, he was a marshal of the Air Force in service with the 51st Wing stationed in Istrana, in the Treviso area. The funeral of Stefania Toniolo is celebrated today at 3.30 pm in the parish church of Galliera Veneta. At the end of the cremation. The family invites those who wish to donate the amount for the floral tributes to the Auser of San Martino di Lupari. “I can only think – concludes Ilenia – that the destiny of mother was to join her adored husband”.

