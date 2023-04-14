Home Health An implantable device reduces pancreatic tumors
An implantable device reduces pancreatic tumors

Taming pancreatic cancer with intratumor immunotherapy

Houston Methodist nanomedicine researchers have found a way to tame pancreatic cancer — one of the most aggressive and difficult to treat cancers — sdelivering immunotherapy directly into the tumor with a device smaller than a grain of rice. In a paper recently published in Advanced Science, researchers at the Houston Methodist Research Institute used an implantable nanofluidic device of their own invention to deliver CD40 monoclonal antibodies (mAb), a promising immunotherapy agent, at sustained low doses via the release nanofluidic seed. of drug (NDES). The result, found in laboratory mice, was lto tumor reduction at a dose four times lower than traditional immunotherapy treatment systemic. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. In fact, approximately 85% of patients already have metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis. Researchers at Houston Methodist are studying a nanofluidic delivery technology. Because immunotherapy is given throughout the body, it causes many side effects that are sometimes long-lasting, if not lifelong. By focusing the administration directly on the tumor, the body is protected from exposure to toxic drugs and fewer side effects, allowing patients undergoing treatment to have a better quality of life. “Our goal is to transform the way cancer is treated. We view this device as a viable approach to minimally invasively and effectively penetrate pancreatic cancer, enabling more targeted therapy that uses fewer drugs,” said Alessandro Grattoni, co-corresponding author and chair of the Department of Nanomedicine, Houston Methodist Research Institute. . The NDES device consists of a stainless steel drug reservoir containing nano-channels that create a membrane that allows for sustained diffusion as the drug is released. Other medical technology companies offer drug-eluting intratumoral implants for cancer therapy, but these are intended for short-term use. More laboratory research is underway to determine the efficacy and safety of this delivery technology, but researchers would like it to become a viable option for cancer patients in the next five years.

