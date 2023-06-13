An inheritance of 4 billion to be divided between 5 children

Five children from two marriages: Silvio Berlusconi’s inheritance will be divided between them, a heritage that is poorly counted for nearly 4 billion euros. Only in front of the notary will it be discovered whether to the third wife martha fascinates married only ‘symbolically’, with a marriage without legal value in 2022 part of the Cavaliere’s properties and bank accounts will be destined but the focus is on the reorganization of Fininvest, the holding company with 4.9 billion in net assets.

From the declaration of assets on 2021 presented by Berlusconi in Parliament there is a taxable amount of almost 18 million (17,697,119 euros) which make him the ‘scrooge’ of the Senate.

From the documentation reported, the composition of his assets emerges, made up of companies but also of real estate. He directly owns three supervillas (Villa Due Palme in Lampedusa, one in Antigua in the Antilles where he also has land, and Villa Campari in Lesa, on Lake Maggiore) as well as five apartments and two garages in Milan, in his historic residence in Viale San Gimignano. There are also three boats in his name, Principessa vai via (a 42-metre sailing maxiyacht from the Perini shipyard), the San Maurizio and the Sweet Dragon, a Magnum ’70 motorboat (which was involved in a fatal accident last year at the off Porto Cervo). Finally, all the direct investments are shown: in Dolcedrago where the real estate activities are concentrated (Essebi Real Estate, Immobiliare Dueville, Immobiliare Idra), in the holding companies Prima, Seconda, Terza and Ottava with which it controls Fininvest, and small investments in Banca Popolare di Sviluppo di Napoli, in Banca Popolare di Sondrio and in the Forza 5 sports club.

Real estate is mind-boggling. His residences alone are worth 100-150 million, from the Villa of Arcore to that of Macherio, but then there are the holiday homes in Porto Rotondo and Cannes with an estimated value of 500 million, just to name a few examples of the company portfolios real estate.

Berlusconi also holds 60% of Brianzadue, in whose real estate portfolio worth around thirty million Villa Sottocasa in Vimercate (Monza) and Villa Gernetto in Lesmo appear.

The central theme of the succession, however, is the division of 61% of Fininvest, the company that controls Mfe-Mediaset. If Silvio Berlusconi’s share were assigned in equal parts to his five children, the majority of Fininvest would pass to Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi. If instead in his will Berlusconi had arranged differently on a third of the inheritance in his availability, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi could stop at about 45% and therefore not have control. The idea gathered on the market is that if control passed to the three children Berlusconi had with Veronica Lario, the likelihood of transferring control would be greater because Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi are not involved in the management of the group companies. Piersilvio, on the other hand, is personally involved as CEO of Mfe and Marina Berlusconi is president of Mondadori and of Fininvest itself.

