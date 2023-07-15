An injection to restore memory and rejuvenate cognitive functions, the challenge scientists are working on: “Discovery of the protein of longevity”

A single injection can rejuvenate cognitive and memory functions in elderly primates. This is demonstrated by a study by the University of California, San Francisco, in the United States, published on Nature Aging. A single subcutaneous administration of klotho, a longevity protein, may improve cognitive functions in aged monkeys. “The findings may represent a step towards the clinical translation of klotho as a treatment for enhancement of brain function in the elderly”, said the authors. Cognition is a key brain function that is impaired by aging and age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s. As the world‘s population ages, cognitive defects have become a biomedical challenge requiring effective pharmacological interventions.

The presence of the longevity protein, klotho, which has been shown to extend lifespan in mice, drops during the senile stage. Systemic increase of klotho in mice has been observed to increase synaptic plasticity, cognition, and neural resilience to aging and aging-related toxicities, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Notably, systemic administration of klotho does not cross the blood-brain barrier. To test whether klotho has similar effects on cognition in nonhuman primates, Dena Dubal, of the University of California, and colleagues gave a single small dose of klotho, consisting of about 10 micrograms per kilogram of body weight, to 18 rhesus macaques. elderly with an average age of 22 years.

“Our primary objective was to test whether a dose of klotho in rhesus macaques increased serum levels in amounts comparable to therapeutically effective increases in mice; the secondary one was to check the consequences of higher doses of klotho”, stated the researchers. The results show that a single infusion of klotho results in a dramatic improvement in cognitive function in aged primates, while higher doses showed no cognitive improvement.

Measurements were made with tests assessing working and spatial memory. The researchers found that the improvements caused by the administration of the protein persist for at least two weeks. “The beneficial effects of klotho on cognition also extend to nonhuman primates and these findings could be useful for the future development of an intervention for counteracting cognitive decline in elderly humans”, concluded the authors.