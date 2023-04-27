an innovative therapy was developed in Germany – EURACTIV Italy

Every year nearly 7,000 Germans fall ill with multiple myeloma, an aggressive form of bone marrow cancer. While death rates remain high, research is advancing, giving patients new hope.

Although cancer can often go unnoticed with no major symptoms for a significant period of time, once symptoms do appear, they can significantly disrupt patients’ lives.

According to the Berlin Institute of Health, multiple myeloma can cause a weakened immune system, kidney failure and significant osteoporosis that can lead to fractures.

“I was getting more and more desperate because I was in permanent pain,” recalled a German patient on a cancer patient podcast, reporting having severe back pain as a symptom that led to the diagnosis. “It got worse every day,” he added.

In many cases, the cancer is considered incurable and mortality rates remain high.

Only 54% of women and 56% of men with multiple myeloma survive after five years. After ten years, the survival rate drops to 37% for women and 39% for men, according to the Robert Koch Center, Germany’s federal health agency.

This is because, even if the cancer is kept at bay for several years with treatments, it can become resistant to drugs and eventually grow back.

However, much progress has been made in recent years and decades, especially with respect to patient life expectancy.

Twenty years ago, “many patients died of this disease within two or three years,” explained Udo Holtick of the University of Cologne in a recent publication. Today, he added, it is not uncommon for those affected to live another ten years.

Promising approaches

Several recent studies open up new possibilities for patients. “Because of this, we can expect a further substantial improvement in the prognosis of myeloma patients in the coming years,” added Holtick.

One example is a recent therapeutic approach called CAR T cell therapy.

Traditionally, multiple myeloma is usually treated with a combination of chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation.

CAR T therapy uses genetically engineered immune cells to treat cancer differently. Gene manipulation allows immune cells to better target and destroy malignant cells in patients’ blood, bone marrow and lymph nodes.

“In many respects, this is a milestone,” stressed Max Topp, head of the CAR T-cell program at Würzburg University Hospital in southern Germany.

In early March, the clinic treated its 100th CAR T-cell patient after administering the therapy since 2016.

Progress has also been made in combining different treatments, an approach seen as particularly promising for preventing cancer from becoming resistant to drugs.

A recent clinical study conducted by a team of researchers at the German University of Heidelberg and published in the Lancet Hematology found that the standard three-drug mix used as the first cancer treatment can see a significantly higher success rate when combined with a so-called monoclonal antibody.

“These are extremely encouraging results,” said Hartmut Goldschmidt, supervisor of the study.

By using the treatment, “we can significantly improve the starting conditions and thus also the chances of success of stem cell therapy in a considerable proportion of our patients,” he explained.

Funding is essential

A key factor in whether research will continue to drive similar advances in myeloma treatments in the future is funding.

Because of its relatively low incidence rate, multiple myeloma is considered a rare disease. This can lead to unequal funding, as incentives to invest in treatment research are lower.

To address this problem, the German Research Ministry financially supports national research projects and cooperation with other researchers abroad. Under the “Research for rare” programme, €21.5 million is earmarked for research into treatments for rare diseases.

Meanwhile, once developed, drugs for rare diseases are often expensive due to fewer doses being produced.

Contacted by EURACTIV, the German Health Insurance Association (Gkv) declined to comment on whether the financial support currently received by myeloma patients is sufficient. A spokesman instead stressed the responsibility of the legislators.

“The granting of benefits is based on medical necessity,” he said. According to the German Social Code, “services must be sufficient, appropriate and affordable, and must not exceed what is necessary,” she added.

