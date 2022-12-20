Home Health an intervention of 33 thousand euros
As part of the main extraordinary maintenance works in the municipal buildings of Cervia, the need emerged to plan an intervention in the gymnasium of the Manzi di Tagliata school complex, aimed at restoring hygienic conditions following the presence of mold in the existing acoustic panels. After having carried out a restoration intervention on the walls, new rigid sound-absorbing panels will be applied.

The aim is to obtain an improvement in the degree of acoustic comfort and the salubrity of the air in the rooms, to allow better use by the students and sports clubs who attend the gym. The works, costing a total of 33 thousand euros, are being carried out and will be completed in the next few days.

