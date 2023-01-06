It’s a long confession that of Daniela Grillonethe 57-year-old doctor from Vicenza arrested last February as part of the investigation into false green passes which also involved the singer Madameborn Francesca Calearo, and the tennis player from the Marche region Camila Giorgi, both under investigation for false ideology. In the minutes, as reported by the Corriere della Sera, the doctor says she is “shocked” and “repentant” for her actions. She tells how the round of false vaccinations began, that unused vaccines were flushed down the toilet and she also talks about the two VIPs involved. Madame herself broke her silence in recent days, first by publishing a post in which she spoke of her relationship with vaccinations, but without speaking in detail of the alleged use of false green passes, then she deleted everything to let “the investigation do the its course”, saying that he wants to devote himself to his projects.

For the next few weeks, the via Solferino newspaper reports, the public prosecutor’s office has set theevidentiary incident. In the meantime, we begin to outline the outlines of the storydefined thanks to wiretaps, testimonies and statements by Grillone herself, accused of having fake vaccinated hundreds of doctors, nurses, entrepreneurs and, indeed, VIPs.

The doctor tells the prosecutor that she is not “no vax” and that she believed “in the usefulness of the vaccine” but that she saw that “unfortunately, after the two doses that I self-administered, sores had appeared on my body and I had severe side effects”. Hence the approach to no vax, “guided” by a surgeon: “He convinced me that the reaction was a consequence of her doses and asked me to perform a fake vaccine on her”. Then “acquaintances” arrived who “didn’t want to get vaccinated” many of them with “pathologies that according to her were potentially adverse to the administration. And I accepted.” Her voice runs fast, the situation precipitates and, even, long queues form outside Grillone’s studio. And unused vaccines? “They were flushed down the toilet“, he explains again. Even the doctor’s secretaries are intercepted as they speak worried: “People in plain clothes are coming (meaning members of the police force, ed)… I don’t know if you realize, they are collecting evidence”. In the exchange between the secretaries, the money hypothesis also emerges: “Everything revolves around money… because when faced with money, you didn’t even concern her health…”. Grillone, however, first denies it, claiming that he never asked for money, then specifies that it was possible “to leave some money” but “only spontaneously”.

And Camila Giorgi and Madame? Of the two VIPs involved, the doctor speaks in the opposite way. “Francesca Calearo? It tells me nothing, she is not a patient of mine and therefore I assume that, like everyone else, she only came to obtain the bogus anti-COVID certification”. In front of the confiscated lists, the doctor continues, emphasizing that she could be one of the patients sent to her by the husband of a goldsmith from Grumolo delle Abbadesse “whom I have known for thirty years” and who pretended to vaccinate together with her daughter, but only with the first dose. In the end, however, she admits that Madame “if she is on the list” surely “I have not vaccinated her” and therefore “it is a false statement because there was no reason for a patient not mine to come to my office”. The family is different Giorgi “been in my care for some time“. “Shortly before the start of summer Camila had come asking for the possibility of obtaining false attestations of all the mandatory vaccines, as well as the Covid vaccine“, she continues, underlining that she had set appointments “for the summer and for the autumn ” and confirming “with absolute certainty” that “none of the vaccines made to the Giorgi family was actually administered”, even if it all happened without receiving payments.