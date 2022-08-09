Il digital it is part of our life, but it is also one of the fundamental elements that allowed us to design the new Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital as a hospital of the future. A reality that increasingly aims at digitization to improve the relationship with the patient and to improve the quality and outcome of care through 3 types of approaches: personalized medicinethe predictive medicine and the preventive medicine.

This also thanks the use of big datawhich represents a turning point in qualitative and quantitative management in the health sector and translates into a greater optimization of the patient’s therapeutic-assistance path: computer data collected in a quantitative way (e.g. medical records) and information that, analyzed with the new Artificial Intelligence systemsare able to connect different events and find solutions that satisfy the needs of the single individual at 360 °.

I BIG DATA AND PERSONALIZED MEDICINE

As mentioned, i big data represent one of the cornerstones of the process of innovation involving the Galeazzi-San’Ambrogio Hospital. But what exactly is it about?

There are large amounts of information that are normally available: today, with the support of new information systems, it is possible to classify and analyze them with the goal of improving knowledge and arrive at what can be defined as personalized medicine.

This approach increasingly takes into account the characteristics of the individual patient in order to identify the best treatment path for him, with a holistic approach and with a lower exam setting (diagnostic efficiency), therefore an absolutely ‘tailor-made’ therapeutic approach, that is tailored to the needs and requirements of the patient.

PREVENTIVE MEDICINE

Another of the fundamental pillars in the field of assistance is preventive medicine which represents a real one bet for the future. Faced with the lengthening of the life span, in order to guarantee a good quality, it is necessary to be prepared on all fronts: adapted physical activity, nutrition, reduction of risk factors (e.g. alcohol, smoking), elements that in some way must be entered in program for this and in perfect connection with each other for the treatment of acute pathologies.

PREDICTIVE MEDICINE

Finally, the third pillar is predictive medicine which, from a perspective of so-called secondary preventionthe early identification of the genetic predisposition to certain diseases in order to intervene before these occur. All this, always through studies that demonstrate the presence of risk factors, patient characteristics and the use of big data.