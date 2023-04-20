An mRna ‘vaccine’ against melanoma? Good news but I remain cautious, that’s why

The recent news that an mRNA vaccine against Moderna’s melanoma, together with a monoclonal antibody from Merk, it obtained the designation of Priority Medicines (PriMe) from Ema, a procedure that allows its development and use. It’s about a very refined and complex procedurein which the “vaccine” is personalized on the characteristics of the single tumor and has the aim, together with the monoclonal antibody, of “awaken” the immune system of the host, activating those complex recognition and elimination mechanisms which, very “slyly”, tumor cells have unfortunately learned to escape. It is therefore about a “drug” aimed at countering the spread of melanoma in subjects in which the disease has already been diagnosed and not to prevent its occurrence in healthy people.

The possibility of extending this therapy not only to other tumors, but also to other pathologies by 2030, as declared by the director of Moderna, has led great optimism and made the stock quotes fly, but I think greater caution it would be a must. In fact, it is enough to carefully read the press release of the same manufacturing companies which states that their forecasts “They are neither promises nor guarantees”that there are “known and unknown risks” related to “general economic factors, fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates” for which “undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, events future or otherwise”.

The long history of the war on cancer is full of ads like this: from “smart therapy” to “magic bullets” that would free us from cancer. I remember when Nixon signed in 1971 the National Cancer Act which declared the war on cancer thanks to huge investments, but after more than 50 years cancer is the second cause of death globally after cardiovascular diseases and in Italy it represents almost 1/3 of all causes of death. But I don’t forget what Prof Veronese that within 10 years no woman would die of breast cancer and lung cancer would also be defeated.

Certainly, there are improvements in the survival of some cancers, but we are far from having defeated the disease given that in Italy 180,000 deaths from cancer are recorded annually, of which 12,500 from breast cancer and over 390,000 new cases, of which 2,400 under the age of 19.

Melanoma, a tumor considered rare until a few decades ago, is what it presents the largest increase in incidence, under the age of 50 it is the 2nd most frequent cancer in males and the 3rd most frequent in females and in 2020 there were 14,900 cases in Italy. The origin is attributed tosun exposure and tanning beds, but are we sure there’s nothing else? Already over 10 years ago studies were published on the causal role of fungicides such as mancozeb and polychlorinated biphenyls (Pcb), 209 synthetic compounds outlawed at the end of the 70s, which were classified in 2013 at level I by the Iarc (carcinogenic to humans) and causative agents of melanoma on a par with ultraviolet radiation. PCBs are persistent compounds that do not degrade even at the highest temperatures and are now found in the bodies of all of us, including pregnant women; in a case/control study on over 400 women affected by melanoma and their respective healthy controls, the highest levels of 14 PCBs and 11 organochlorine pesticides are associated with an increased risk of melanoma ranging from +30% to +140%.

Unfortunately, scientific information of this type rarely “pierces” the media and the pharmaceutical-health system is aimed at amazing therapies neglecting the search for the causes and their removal. Yet a very accurate and detailed study has confirmed that cancer mortality in Italy it has no random distribution, but it is linked to environmental factors which have a higher relevance than socio-economic and lifestyle factors. The same authors conclude by asking for a reorganization of the priority of cancer research and treatment which sees the priority action to be promoted in the reduction and prevention of environmental contamination. This is not surprising given that for decades, thanks to epigenetics, we have known that the environment is more important than our own genome in influencing our health, modulating the expression of our genes and determining our phenotype.

It has been 15 years since the book was published The Secret History of the War on Cancer in which Will Davisstated: “The fight against cancer has fought many wrong battles, with the wrong weapons and under the wrong commanders”, but unfortunately – I believe – we are continuing on the same path.