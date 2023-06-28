An officer shoots and kills a 17-year-old. Clashes in Nanterre

breaking latest news – A police officer is suspected of having shot a 17-year-old motorist in Nanterre because of a refusal during a check: the man was taken into police custody after the young man’s death, which caused emotion and anger in the city, scene of incidents for several hours in the evening.

The events took place near the RER station of Nanterre-Prèfecture, in the western suburbs of Paris. At first, police sources said a vehicle had run into the police. But a video circulated on social media, authenticated by AFP, showed that one of the two policemen who intervened on the spot was holding the driver at gunpoint; he would then fire at close range as the car restarted. In the video you hear “they shoot you in the head”, without being able to attribute this sentence to anyone in particular. The car ended its run a few tens of meters ahead, stuck in a pole.

The victim, Nael M., 17, died shortly after being shot, despite the intervention of the Samu.

Clashes in the night

The clashes continued overnight in Nanterre, in the western suburbs of Paris, after the death of a 17-year-old motorist accused of a police officer, already taken into custody.

The teenager’s death and its circumstances sparked emotion and anger in Nanterre, the city where he lived. In the early evening they are tensions erupted between residents and the police. The prefecture of the Hauts-de-Seine department, of which Nanterre is the capital, reported “sporadic movements” in several districts.

Meanwhile the number of people arrested rises to twenty, according to a report from the Hauts-de-Seine prefecture around 3:00 in the night. The riots continued into the night, albeit with less intensity. Many fires lit the streets of Pablo Picasso’s city, where acar is burned outaccording to AFP which is at the scene.

Police tried to disperse small groups of rioters with tear gas. While the police station ensured that the situation was “contained” just before midnight, the tensions continued, spreading to other municipalities in the Paris region. The same source thus reported “very sporadic incidents” in Asnières, Colombes, Suresnes (Hauts-de-Seine), Clichy-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis) and Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines).

In Nanterre, fireworks were set off near the prefecture. A fire broke out in a music school, which the firefighters promptly intervened.

Slain boy’s mother calls for a white march tomorrow

The mother of Nael, the 17-year-old boy killed by police fire in Nanterre on Tuesday morning, is asking for a white march in homage to her son tomorrow at 2 pm in front of the Hauts-de-Seine prefecture.

“Let’s meet at the prefecture on Thursday at 2 pm, white march, everyone come,” he said in a video posted on TikTok, before adding: “It’s a riot for my son.”

Mbappe’, Killing Boy ‘It Hurts My France’

“It hurts my France,” said Paris SG star and Les Bleus captain Kylian Mbappe’ on young Nael’s death

I feel bad for my France.

An unacceptable situation.

“I am saddened for my France. This situation is unacceptable. My thoughts are with the family and friends of Nael, this little angel who passed away too soon,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

