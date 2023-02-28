Published on JAMA, a study conducted by the University of Minnesota shows that verapamil, a drug commonly used to treat high blood pressure and heart conditions, may have a beneficial effect on the pancreas in children with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes (T1D). Results from the CLVer clinical trial showed that oral verapamil taken once a day improved pancreatic insulin secretion by 30% in the first year following a T1D diagnosis compared to a control group that received a placebo. This double-blind, randomized clinical study that included children and adolescents with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes weighing 30 kg or more was conducted at 6 centers in the United States (participants randomized between July 2020 and October 2021) and the follow-up was completed in September 2022.

The study included 88 children aged 8 to 17 who entered the study within 31 days of being diagnosed with T1D. Participants were monitored for known side effects of verapamil, including effects on heart, blood pressure and liver function. The primary outcome was the area under the curve values ​​for stimulated C-peptide level from a mixed-meal tolerance test at 52 weeks after type 1 diabetes diagnosis. The study found that verapamil was well tolerated and very few of these side effects have occurred. In addition to evaluating verapamil, the study also evaluated whether an intensive approach to glucose management that included the use of an automated insulin delivery system to try to get glucose levels as close to normal as possible could have a beneficial effect on pancreatic insulin secretion.

As reported in a companion paper in the journal JAMA, much better glucose levels were achieved with this approach than with standard care which included the use of continuous glucose monitoring; but, a benefit on the pancreas was not observed. However, the glucose levels achieved could have long-term benefits in reducing disease complications. Experts don’t know what mechanism is behind verapamil’s effects: the drug itself is a calcium channel blocker and blocking the calcium-dependent mechanisms in pancreatic cells would paradoxically prevent insulin secretion. So, the drug must have some other molecular target. There are data that it can influence the cellular phenomenon of cellular autophagy and that it interferes with NLRP3 or inflammosome, a protein complex that intervenes in specific types of inflammation, including autoimmune ones.

Antoinette Moran, MD, principal investigator of the study and professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, explained, “The beneficial effect of verapamil observed in the study is extremely exciting. Although we do not know whether the beneficial effect of verapamil on pancreatic insulin secretion will be sustained once treatment is stopped at 12 months, we do know that better pancreatic function in the first year is associated with better long-term outcomes in the first year. type 1 diabetes. Additionally, verapamil is low-cost and readily available, is taken orally once daily, and has a very favorable safety profile making it a very attractive treatment for children and adults diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. type 1 diabetes”.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

Scientific publications

Forlenza GP et al. CLVer Study Group. JAMA. 2023 Feb 24.

Heise T et al. Lancet Diab Endocrinol. 2022; 10(6):418-429.

Wang CY et al. J Clin Endocr Metab. 2022; 107(10):e4063-71.

Borowiec AM et al. Med Pharm Rep 2022 Jul; 95(3):243-250.