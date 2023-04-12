The gap between iPads and Macs could soon be filled by the new update to iPadOS17, the launch of which would seem to be scheduled for the month of September 2023.

From the concepts created by designer Parker Ortolani you can imagine the features that will be present on the new year-end mega-update. Here are the potential changes Apple will implement in the future.

The main objective of the designer is to bring tablets as close as possible to Apple computers in terms of functionality and ease of use, especially in the workplace and for students who could decide to do without a physical workstation preferring a tablet complete with accessories, definitely more useful and convenient to carry.

One of the main innovations introduced by iPadOS16 is certainly the Stage Manager, which allows users to open more than one application at a time, thus being able to work more easily on more than one project. According to the designer, this advantage could be greatly expanded, improving the windows that float on the screen and leaving more customization power.

The designer’s vision also envisages the creation of a more “user-friendly” vision of the Stage Manager who, at least according to some testimonies, appears to be little used by the average user as it is considered difficult to use and inconvenient, especially for the positions preset windows and the lack of clarity on the screen.

IPadOS17, this is what the new update could look like

Another of the novelties imagined by Ortolani regards the possibility of creating a list of widgets present on the lock screen of one’s iPad, such as for example the weather or messages. Among the concepts also appears an updated vision of the Apple Pen, which will make it much more useful for all uses as it could include a whole new set of functions currently not yet available.

On iPadOS17 the pen could play a fundamental role during work or study given that, by selecting and holding down a point, shortcuts would appear around the pen, i.e. shortcuts for some of the more useful functions, such as for example the “copy” and “paste”, but also sharing or saving what has been selected.

These mechanics could easily increase the number of Apple users equipped with a pen, especially considering the “hover” mode that the company has been working on in recent periods and which allows you to have a prediction of the pen stroke taking into account the position but also the inclination with which it was contested.

