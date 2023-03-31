Fighting educational poverty: this is the primary objective of the 26 Italian lighting points of Save the children, spaces located in disadvantaged neighborhoods where children and young people and families can take advantage of various activities: from support for study to artistic and musical workshops, from the promotion of reading to access to new technologies, play, motor activities. “In these realities, children often imagine nothing other than what they see: we want to aspire and inspire them – comments Daniela Fatarella, general manager of Save the Children Italy -.