An overview of important new regulations for 2015

Act on the further development of the financial structure and quality in statutory health insurance

With the Act on the further development of the financial structure and quality in statutory health insurance statutory health insurance is placed on a solid financial basis.

The general contribution rate for statutory health insurance is 14.6 percent from January 1, 2015 (previously 15.5 percent). Employees and employers each pay half (7.3 percent). In place of the previous special contribution of 0.9 percentage points, there is an income-related additional contribution by the member. Each health insurance company decides for itself on its amount. In future, members will have the option of changing their health insurance company through a special right of termination if the previous insurance company charges an additional fee for the first time or increases it.

First Care Strengthening Act

With the “First law to strengthen nursing care and to change other regulations“, the benefits for those in need of care and caring relatives will increase by a total of 2.4 billion euros per year. All 2.6 million people in need of care – insured under social long-term care insurance and private compulsory long-term care insurance – can benefit from the better services.

1.4 billion euros per year are available for care at home. Those in need of care in inpatient facilities will benefit from performance improvements amounting to one billion euros. The contributions to social long-term care insurance will increase by 0.3 percentage points. In the future, the contribution rate will be 2.35 percent and 2.6 percent for members without children.

Arithmetic variables for statutory health insurance and social nursing care insurance

Die annual income limit (compulsory insurance limit) of the statutory health insurance increases from January 1, 2015 to 54,900 euros. (2014: 53,550 euros). The annual income limit is to be used to determine whether insurance is compulsory. The contribution assessment limit for all those insured under statutory health insurance will increase to EUR 49,500 (2014: EUR 48,600) or EUR 4,125 per month (2014: EUR 4,050).

The reference value, which is important for many values ​​​​in social security, for example for setting the Minimum contribution bases for voluntary members of statutory health insurance, increases to EUR 2,835 per month (2014: EUR 2,765). The arithmetic variables mentioned also apply to social long-term care insurance.

Electronic Health Card

In addition, as of January 1, 2015, only the electronic health card as proof of entitlement in order to be able to claim the services of the statutory health insurance companies. At the same time, the previous health insurance card loses its validity – this happens regardless of the date printed on it.