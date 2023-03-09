In China, an unborn fetus was surgically removed from the brain of a 1-year-old twin. Although extremely rare, it is not the first time that a clinical case of this type has been reported in the scientific literature. The doctors of Fudan University from Shanghai, who performed the surgery, explained that the girl had an enlarged head and problems with motor skills. Scans of the skull, performed using computed tomography (CT), an imaging technique, then showed that the baby’s brain was compressed due to the presence of a malformed diamniotic monochorionic fetus (when each twin has its own amniotic sac, but both share the same placenta) and an accumulation of fluid caused by significant growth of the cerebral ventricles. The case study was reported in the scientific journal Neurology.

He case report

The case report does not contain many details, only describing that the surgical removal of an “intraventricular fetus-in-fetus”, i.e. an unborn fetus inside the twin’s skull, was performed. Furthermore, he reports that the tiny “fetiform mass” developed upper limbs and even finger-like projections, but remained extremely underdeveloped.

Two paralyzed women can move their arms again thanks to a revolutionary therapy

The hypotheses of the researchers

Researchers believe that these cases of intracranial fetus occur during the very early stages of twin pregnancy, particularly in the “balstocyst” (stage of development of the embryo before its implantation in the mother’s uterus), when the group of cells in division formed from the fertilized egg (zygote) fails to separate properly. In this case it may happen that one of the first embryos is enveloped by the other. Enclosed by the replicating cells of the other twin, it fails to develop but remains “alive” thanks to the blood supply from the twin. “The joined parts (of the twins) – explained the authors – develop in the forebrain of the host fetus and wrap around the other embryo during the folding of the neural plate”.

How (and why) to keep the umbilical cord

Other cases reported in the literature

As the case report contains very little information, it is unclear how the little girl is now after the complex surgery. However, there have been other similar cases reported in the literature which demonstrate a good recovery of the child. In a study, published in 1982, scientists of the London Hospital had reported the case of a 14 cm long fetus in a 6-week-old baby with an enlarged head. The fetus then surgically removed showed evident characteristics such as the development of limbs, a head and a body. Despite this, after the surgery, the child showed an excellent recovery.

Cases of fetus in fetus are exceptionally rare. In most cases, the unborn fetus is found inside the body of the live baby, it is very rare to find its presence in the brain of the twin. According to the most recent estimates, cases of this type occur on average for every 500,000 births, although it is not clear how this number was calculated.

Credits: Neurology.org







