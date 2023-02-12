Home Health An undeclared allergen, Coop recalls the Rich Minestrone with Passato
After a 21-year-old woman died of an allergic reaction in Milan following the consumption of a vegan tiramisu, the number of products recalled for potential allergens increased on the Ministry of Health website.

The Ministry of Health and the COOP have published reports of dangerous or unsuitable products for sale on their websites, in order to protect the health of consumers.

The manufacturer of the BONDUELLE branded “Minestrone Ricco con Passato” has issued a precautionary and voluntary recall, after the presence of the celery allergen in the product was found without it being present on the label.

All 750 gram packs with an expiration date between September 2023 and November 2024 are subject to the recall.

For further information, contact the Consumer Service on the toll-free number 800903160 from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 14.00.

As a precaution, the company recommends that people with celery allergies do not consume the soup and return it to the store for a refund.

