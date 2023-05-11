An unequal pandemic | International Health

UNIFI trainees

COVID-19 has hit the weakest sections of the population: the elderly with multiple pathologies, the poorest, women, ethnic minorities, children and adolescents. And very little has been done to protect them.

The pandemic triggered by the Covid-19 virus, as we all know, has had a devastating effect on the world‘s population (see first post). The point we would like to focus on in this second post is the effect and the way this virus has affected the weakest part of the world population (1).In fact, if we look at the mortality rates, we discover how the Coronavirus has hit some categories of the population more than others. First of all over 65 who have recorded mortality rates of up to 10 times higher compared to the under 40s. In fact, if we look at the Italian data reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) (2) we can see how mortality grows with increasing age and that it is extremely high in the over 80s compared to the rest of the population (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Mortality and age ratio

Furthermore, again according to ISS data, frail patients, i.e. those affected by numerous comorbidities and pathologies, were those who recorded higher mortality values. From the analysis of the medical records of a sample of deceased patients, it was possible to highlight that 67.8% of the deceased had 3 or more pathologies, on the other hand, only 2.9% of the sample had no associated pathologies. Among the pathologies most frequently found in this type of patient, excluding hypertension and cardiovascular diseases which are in themselves pathologies with a high incidence, there are type 2 diabetes, obesity, COPD and the presence of active tumors in the last 5 years. Mortality rates have also been high among people with physical disabilities, mental disorders or residents in overcrowded settings (houses with poor domestic hygiene and/or inhabited by individuals who often have less access to the health system due to reduced economic income).

Covid-19 has not only caused a high number of deaths, but has caused a series of very serious indirect consequences on people’s health. In fact, if you look at the data relating to the mental health, there is a strong deterioration of these during the pandemic period. Young people especially suffered from it. teenagers and children. This happened as a result of lockdown which has limited the possibility of young people to socialize and denied them the possibility of accessing an adequate education. To cite some data from ARS Toscana, psychological disorders in the Tuscany region in adolescents rose by 14.7% and self-harm behavior by 12.3%. In fact, children have suffered greatly from the forced closure of schools ordered by 195 countries around the world. This is believed to have affected around 1.5 billion children and young people, causing enormous long-term and hard-to-recoverable damage to them, their parents and the economy. For many, the closure of school buildings and, in many cases, the impossibility of attending school digitally has therefore meant irreparable damage in the short term, in terms of psychological and emotional health. It can be seen that although in some countries schools have never been closed (as in Australia or the USA), in other countries face-to-face school activities have been suspended for weeks or even months (Figure 2): in Italy and Germany it is estimated that schools have been closed for 10 weeks, in Brazil for 20, in Mexico even for more than 40. It is no coincidence that in the last 3 years there has been an increase in school dropout rates [3].

Figure 2. Duration of school closures worldwide between March 2020 and October 2021

Women were other important victims of the pandemic in terms of socio-economic and personal security. The socio-economic gap between men and women has widened during the pandemic and has been greater in countries where there was already greater inequality between men and women, who have had many difficulties, not only in returning to the world of work , but also to go back to school or to resume studies. Although cumulative deaths from Covid-19 are higher among men than women, the evidence tells us that the pandemic has impacted the quality of life of female workers the most. We must not forget all those women who work in the health sector, who are the majority of the workforce in the sector, and who have therefore been the most exposed and affected by the coronavirus. Furthermore, the poorest women in the world are those who take charge of health management and whose contribution to care is often underpaid or unpaid. Women have experienced an increased workload during the pandemic. When parents are overwhelmed with the need to supervise their children’s schooling remotely, or when they can’t rely on ongoing in-person schooling, they may find it difficult to do their jobs. This situation has had a negative effect especially on women. In fact, in the USA there was a drop in working mothers, in the period from March to April 2020, of 21% compared to a drop in working fathers of 14.7%. In addition, we cannot overlook the increase in domestic violence during the various lockdown periods, perpetrated in the family environment, where the main victims were precisely women and children.

The US mortality data show profound differences between the white population and that of the various ethnic groups: in particular, the mortality of the black population is double that of the white one (Figure 3). There are many causes that underlie the excess mortality of the African American population in the USA. THE black they found themselves on the front line of the epidemic wave because more than others employed in jobs that had become “essential”: nurses, assistance and cleaners in hospitals and elderly homes, shop assistants in supermarket chains, industrial workers food, etc. THE black they often live in urban and residential contexts where it is more difficult to maintain physical distancing. THE black suffer more from chronic diseases (also due to a high prevalence of obesity) and may undergo more serious forms of Covid-19. THE black they are less covered by health insurance and have far more barriers than others to getting a swab. THE black are poorer, much poorer: the average annual income (2016) of a family black is $17,150, that of a white family is $171,000 [4]

Figure 3. COVID-19 mortality per 100,000 inhabitants for different population groups. USA as of September 15, 2020.

The pandemic has also had negative effects on people with disabilities as it has limited treatment and protection mechanisms for these people. With the lockdowns and the shift of public finances and health efforts towards the management of the pandemic emergency crisis, the various states and health systems have reduced the support in terms of treatment and assistance to the disabled; in fact according to a study carried out by the Association of American Psychologists [5] the pandemic has significantly reduced access to primary care for people with disabilities. Their socio-sanitary conditions have deteriorated above all due to the lack of the necessary daily home care. So much so that 11% of the people recruited in the study report a worsening of their health.

In conclusion, the effects of the pandemic have been extremely unequal across the world, both within and between countries. Weak and fragile people have been most affected both from a health and socio-economic point of view.

This post is the result of the collective work of a group of doctors in specialist training (from the first year of the specialization in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the University of Florence) on the Lancet Commission Report on lessons for the future from the COVID-19 pandemic

This work involved the analysis and re-elaboration of the Report, the presentation in the classroom with discussion and the production of 3 posts. On May 2, 2023, the first “COVID-19 and health systems” was published. The one published today will be followed by the third and last post “What we have learned from the pandemic”.

The group is made up of: Simone Baldacci, Manjola Bega, Andrea Benincampi, Raffaele Caldararo, Ludovica Costantini, Erika Del Prete, Debora Fontana, Veronica Gironi, Elena Morelli, Giulia Napoli, Neda Parsa, Concetta Francesca Rosania, Gianluca Pollasto, Francesco Toccafondi, Marcello Settembrini, Lediana Spaho, Elvis Vassallo.

