First a curtain with Francesco Storace, historical face of the Italian right, who condemns the sentence of Fedez and J-Ax, “Giorgia legalize it”, pronounced on the Ariston stage. «Ah Stora’ how many we’ve made of reeds together under the bridges and now you’re shocked», Vauro Senesi teases him, simply known as Vauro. Then, the cartoonist, recalling the image of the kiss between Rosa Chemical and Chiara Ferragni’s husband, took the defense of the leader of Forza Italia who, this afternoon, February 12, criticized Volodymyr Zelensky: «If Silvio Berlusconi were here , I would kiss Silvio Berlusconi on the mouth. He said a sacrosanct truth, I don’t know why. But he told the sacrosanct truth about this tragic war.’ The reference is to the thought expressed by Cavaliere outside the polling station in Milan, namely that a stop to the Ukrainian attempts to reconquer the “two autonomous republics of Donbass” would be useful for the purposes of peace. “There is an invader to be condemned and there is also a puppet president who is having his people massacred in the interest of the United States – Vauro adds, broadcast on La7 a It’s not the arena -. We have closed our eyes to Donbass for 8 years. I hope there is no escalation, but if tactical nuclear weapons are used, they will explode in Europe”. The cartoonist concludes with a criticism of the Ukrainian president’s outfit: «In a while, Zelensky will also be on the intercom, in his green T-shirt. In Brussels, out of respect for the European Parliament, I would go there with more dignified attire, out of respect”.

The video of Vauro’s speech

Read on about Open

Read also: