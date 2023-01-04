Home Health “An unspeakable truth” – Libero Quotidiano
Health

“An unspeakable truth” – Libero Quotidiano

by admin
“An unspeakable truth” – Libero Quotidiano

Michael Schumacher he turned 54. Nine years have passed since that terrible accident in Meribel. And 9 years have also passed since the only medical bulletin that the world knows about the conditions of the former driver and world champion of the Ferrari. Doctors spoke of severe brain injuries. Then silence, a grave silence which in fact fueled more or less true rumors and indiscretions about Schumi’s real state of health.

Michael Schumacher, the photo published by his son Mick breaks the heart | Look

But as reported by ilGiorno, Schumacher’s conditions are in any case critical and unfortunately offer little hope. Schumi apparently breathes autonomously, but is unable to interact with those around him. The pilot has been living in a castle in Switzerland for years. An impenetrable residence whose “guardian” is his wife Corinna, a woman who with great courage crossed the desert of this drama that affected the person she loved most.

Ferrari, could end up in disgrace: after Binotto... the prophecy of Schumi's engineer

But it is in some folds that the clues about Schumi’s health appear. Son Mick recently, just for his father’s birthday, he wanted to send a clear and moving message to all Schumi fans: “I’d like to be able to compare my experiences behind the wheel with my father, who was the greatest of all on the track”. And on this detail Leo Turrini on the Day makes a reflection: “In that conditional, in that ‘I would like’, the unspeakable truth is enclosed”. That is, the fact that Schumi is not connected to a machine, but in fact unable to get in contact with his family members who are close to him. Always.

See also  Handmade by Japan's Got Talent!Life-Size Clay Bica Super Holds Your iPhone and Charges It Wirelessly

You may also like

Covid, the new oral antiviral is made in...

Covid vaccine, all about the fifth dose: when...

Cholesterol, a danger for everyone but especially for...

Cholesterol, a danger for everyone but especially for...

Abortion pill, faster in the US to sell...

Lodi, tampons before the visit to the general...

Anti Alzheimer’s drug, clash between the FDA and...

medicine in the ancient world

“They cut off half my penis and I...

A stamp dedicated to gender medicine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy