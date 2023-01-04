Michael Schumacher he turned 54. Nine years have passed since that terrible accident in Meribel. And 9 years have also passed since the only medical bulletin that the world knows about the conditions of the former driver and world champion of the Ferrari. Doctors spoke of severe brain injuries. Then silence, a grave silence which in fact fueled more or less true rumors and indiscretions about Schumi’s real state of health.

But as reported by ilGiorno, Schumacher’s conditions are in any case critical and unfortunately offer little hope. Schumi apparently breathes autonomously, but is unable to interact with those around him. The pilot has been living in a castle in Switzerland for years. An impenetrable residence whose “guardian” is his wife Corinna, a woman who with great courage crossed the desert of this drama that affected the person she loved most.

But it is in some folds that the clues about Schumi’s health appear. Son Mick recently, just for his father’s birthday, he wanted to send a clear and moving message to all Schumi fans: “I’d like to be able to compare my experiences behind the wheel with my father, who was the greatest of all on the track”. And on this detail Leo Turrini on the Day makes a reflection: “In that conditional, in that ‘I would like’, the unspeakable truth is enclosed”. That is, the fact that Schumi is not connected to a machine, but in fact unable to get in contact with his family members who are close to him. Always.