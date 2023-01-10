09 GEN –

“Unfortunately, the year began with yet another attack on one of our colleagues. And this is unacceptable!”. These are the words with which the National Secretary Anaao Assomed, Pierino Di Silverio condemns the attack that took place on 3 January at the Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome.

“There is a law that should defend us from these behaviors which, however, is obviously not respected. So we are forced to ask for more stringent measures such as a police garrison in the workplace. We also ask that doctors be granted the status of public official in order to be able to exercise immediate judicial action”.

“Hospitals must be made safe places for patients, doctors and all health professionals and this is an essential step for the safeguarding of public care. We therefore ask for immediate intervention by the Minister of Health“.

