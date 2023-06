She’s only 24 but she’s literally a social media star. Cruz Analysthalf puerto rican and half dominican, class of 1999, has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Followers literally tripling up TikTok. In short, she is really loved by everyone on every platform. Why is the influencer so followed? Her profiles are mainly focused on fitness It is on bodybuildingpublishes every day not only his workouts but also what he eats, proposing delicious recipes, tasty, but healthy at the same time.