Analysis of structural data for PKV

Hamburg – December 13, 2023: What is the density of doctors in the Dithmarschen district? How many specialists and general practitioners in the Görlitz district are over 60 years old? The Health Foundation recently carried out a comprehensive analysis for certain regions in Germany for the “New Health Networks for Rural Areas” study project run by the Association of Private Health Insurance (PKV).

For the examples, the foundation provided the number of doctors per 100,000 inhabitants as well as the number of general practitioners and specialists who are over 60 years old.

Closing gaps in care with the help of health networks

In the PKV project, seven regional case studies show the development of health networks to improve patient care. The density of doctors in the respective regions played a role, for example in identifying gaps in care. “We brought the Health Foundation on board for this purpose – we have already worked with them on a number of occasions,” says Dr. Anke Schlieker, project manager for health care in the PKV Association. “Using the information from the supply structure directory, we were able to enrich the selected practical examples with real supply data from their district. This makes the lack of health care that we are already seeing in rural areas much clearer and local actors receive valuable information so that they can take countermeasures in a timely manner.”

Structure directory offers an X-ray view of the supply landscapet

The heart and basis of this analysis and numerous other services provided by the Health Foundation is the structure directory of care. The foundation has been constantly maintaining and developing this for more than 25 years. It currently includes around 580,000 service providers who are actively involved in patient care – including all practicing doctors, dentists and psychological psychotherapists, clinics and rehabilitation clinics as well as numerous non-medical health professionals.

About the PKV

The Association of Private Health Insurance eV represents the interests of private health insurance in Germany. As the industry’s mouthpiece, the association advocates for the interests of private health insurance companies and promotes dialogue between politics, business and society.

About the Health Foundation

Knowledge is the best medicine – inspired by this idea, the non-profit and independent Health Foundation campaigns nationwide for transparency and orientation in the healthcare system. You can read more about the foundation’s work in the activity report.

