Title: International Conference Explores Sustainable Hospital Models for Enhanced Efficiency and Quality

Subtitle: Electronics engineer presents AI platform for hospital sustainability at the Faculty of Medicine, Andrés Bello University

Date: [Date]

The Faculty of Medicine at the Andrés Bello University’s Viña del Mar Campus recently hosted an international conference that focused on analyzing sustainable hospital models. The event aimed to promote greater efficiency and quality within healthcare establishments.

Renowned electronics engineer, Manuel Gutiérrez Novelo, was the keynote speaker at the conference. Gutiérrez has gained international recognition for his expertise in artificial intelligence and has participated in panels and forums such as the MIT Tech Conference in Boston, Forbes, Microsoft, Lenovo, CDI, MPEG, ITA, Talent Land, Singularity University, and SmartBC, among others. His collaborative work includes projects with esteemed organizations like NASA AMES Research Center, NASA Langley Space Center, the Pentagon, IOWA University, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin.

During his presentation, Gutiérrez introduced AILEENN (Artificial Intelligence Logical Electronic Emulation Neural Network), an AI platform that utilizes neural networks to learn various tasks from data. With the ability to see, understand, listen, and process information, AILEENN aims to control robots, imitating the processes carried out by neurons, dendrites, and synapses through hardware. Gutiérrez explained that he patented this artificial intelligence device in 2012, combining human-like capabilities with cutting-edge technology.

Addressing the concept of “Hospitals of the Future,” Gutiérrez outlined a model for sustainable hospitals that aims to cut diagnostic times and reduce costs. This model empowers specialists by providing them with a tool that delivers faster solutions, promoting efficiency within healthcare systems. By democratizing the use of Artificial Intelligence and making it accessible to all, the cost of consultations can be subsidized, alleviating the strain on medical complexes. This model is already in progress in 16 cities in Mexico and is expanding to other Latin American countries such as Uruguay, Brazil, and Chile.

Dr. Camilo García, director of the UNAB Medicine degree at the Viña del Mar Campus, highlighted the contribution of Artificial Intelligence to the sustainability of hospitals. He emphasized the importance of caring for the planet, stating that it is everyone’s responsibility. The University, through its Medicine degree, aims to engage relevant stakeholders to design a strategy that provides guidelines for the implementation of sustainable hospital models.

The international conference organized by the Faculty of Medicine at Andrés Bello University’s Viña del Mar Campus has called attention to the urgent need for sustainable hospital models, as well as the integration of AI technologies. With experts like Manuel Gutiérrez Novelo leading the way, the future of healthcare holds tremendous potential for enhanced efficiency and quality, benefiting patients and medical professionals alike.

